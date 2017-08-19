GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

JD(U) Live: Nitish Camp Passes Resolution to Join NDA, No Action Against Sharad Yet

News18.com | August 19, 2017, 1:57 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

Event Highlights

The Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) has passed a resolution in its National Executive Meeting to join the BJP-led NDA. Former party chief Sharad Yadav will shortly hold a parallel meeting, indicating a vertical split in the JD(U).

Will the JD(U) also witness a symbol war now? Stay tuned for live updates:
Aug 19, 2017 1:55 pm (IST)

The JD(U) National Executive Meeting has ended without any action against former party chief Sharad Yadav who has hit out against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s decision to align with the BJP. The Nitish Kumar camp is possibly waiting for August 27 when RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav will hold a rally against the BJP.

Aug 19, 2017 1:16 pm (IST)

UPDATE | Security outside Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's residence has been increased after demonstrations by Sharad Yadav supporters

Aug 19, 2017 1:00 pm (IST)

BREAKING | Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) passes resolution to formally join the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance

Aug 19, 2017 12:44 pm (IST)

LALU REACTS | RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Nitish Kumar’s former ally, says it is the BJP meet, not JD(U)’s. “This is not the JD(U) meet. It’s the BJP’s. They are going to join the NDA,” he says. On BJP leader and deputy chief minister Sushil Modi, Lalu says, “Sushil Modi talks without thinking. I know him since he roamed around wearing a half-pant.”

Aug 19, 2017 12:40 pm (IST)
Aug 19, 2017 12:39 pm (IST)

UPDATE | Sharad Yadav supporters are protesting and raising slogans outside Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s residence where he is holding the party’s National Executive meeting.

Aug 19, 2017 12:36 pm (IST)

The convention, titled 'Sanjhi Virasat Bachao' (save the common culture), was attended by Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and leaders from CPI-M, CPI, Samajwadi Party, BSP, NCP, RJD, National Conference, JD(S) and RLD. Yadav, who has been removed by Kumar as leader of the party in Rajya Sabha, has been insisting that he is founder of the party and hence the real leader.

Aug 19, 2017 11:54 am (IST)

UPDATE | Sharad Yadav has reached Patna and the meeting of his faction within the JD(U) will begin shortly 

Aug 19, 2017 11:53 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Sharad Yadav, Nitish Kumar Lock Horns as Fight for 'Real' JD (U) Intensifies

Nitish Kumar had invited Sharad to participate in the national executive, but the latter announced to hold a parallel meeting.

Aug 19, 2017 11:30 am (IST)

BJP chief Amit Shah had extended the invitation for Nitish Kumar to join the NDA when the latter had met him in Delhi recently.

Aug 19, 2017 11:27 am (IST)

Nitish Kumar had made it clear that he had walked out of the Grand Alliance of the JD(U), the RJD and the Congress as per the wish of the party's Bihar unit. The JD(U) is registered with the Election Commission as a regional party of Bihar, he had said.

Aug 19, 2017 11:25 am (IST)

TYAGI SPEAKS | “We want it on record that though Sharad Yadav ji does not agree with the party’s decisions, there is no rift. Sharad Yadav ji is invited (to attend Nitish Kumar’s meeting)…. He shouldn't attend Lalu Yadav's program,” says Tyagi.

Aug 19, 2017 11:16 am (IST)

UPDATE | The meeting of Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) faction has begun in Patna, reports ANI

Aug 19, 2017 11:15 am (IST)

Loyalists of Sharad Yadav, who has spoken out against Nitish’s decision to join hands with the BJP, are also organising a programme, 'Jan Adalat' at SK Memorial hall. The two meetings make it clear that battle lines within the JD(U) are drawn and the party may be heading for a vertical split. JD(U) principal secretary general KC Tyagi has, however, maintained that there is no split and that Yadav "has left voluntarily". Tyagi told PTI that the national executive meeting at the One Anne Marg residence of the chief minister is the party's official programme.

Aug 19, 2017 11:12 am (IST)

Rival JD(U) factions headed by Nitish Kumar and Sharad Yadav will hold parallel meetings on Saturday, indicating that the party may be heading for a split after the disintegration of the Grand Alliance in Bihar. A national executive committee meeting of the JD(U) has been called at its national president and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's official residence where the party is expected to formally accept the invitation to join the BJP-led NDA.

  • 12 - 14 Aug, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka
    IND vs SL
    487/10
    122.3 overs
    		 135/10
    37.4 overs
    India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 171 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 04 - 07 Aug, 2017 | Basil D'Oliveira Trophy
    ENG vs SA
    362/10
    108.4 overs
    		 226/10
    72.1 overs
    England beat South Africa by 177 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 03 - 06 Aug, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka
    IND vs SL
    622/9
    158.0 overs
    		 183/10
    49.4 overs
    India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 53 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 27 - 31 Jul, 2017 | Basil D'Oliveira Trophy
    ENG vs SA
    353/10
    103.2 overs
    		 175/10
    58.4 overs
    England beat South Africa by 239 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 26 - 29 Jul, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka
    IND vs SL
    600/10
    133.1 overs
    		 291/9
    78.3 overs
    India beat Sri Lanka by 304 runs
    Full Scorecard
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.