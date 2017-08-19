JD(U) Live: Nitish Camp Passes Resolution to Join NDA, No Action Against Sharad Yet

Event Highlights
Will the JD(U) also witness a symbol war now? Stay tuned for live updates:
The JD(U) National Executive Meeting has ended without any action against former party chief Sharad Yadav who has hit out against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s decision to align with the BJP. The Nitish Kumar camp is possibly waiting for August 27 when RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav will hold a rally against the BJP.
LALU REACTS | RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Nitish Kumar’s former ally, says it is the BJP meet, not JD(U)’s. “This is not the JD(U) meet. It’s the BJP’s. They are going to join the NDA,” he says. On BJP leader and deputy chief minister Sushil Modi, Lalu says, “Sushil Modi talks without thinking. I know him since he roamed around wearing a half-pant.”
Patna: Supporters of Sharad Yadav & RJD protest outside CM Nitish Kumar's residence, where JDU National Executive Meet is taking place. pic.twitter.com/PE8TzNkQGp— ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2017
The convention, titled 'Sanjhi Virasat Bachao' (save the common culture), was attended by Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and leaders from CPI-M, CPI, Samajwadi Party, BSP, NCP, RJD, National Conference, JD(S) and RLD. Yadav, who has been removed by Kumar as leader of the party in Rajya Sabha, has been insisting that he is founder of the party and hence the real leader.
Nitish Kumar had invited Sharad to participate in the national executive, but the latter announced to hold a parallel meeting.
Loyalists of Sharad Yadav, who has spoken out against Nitish’s decision to join hands with the BJP, are also organising a programme, 'Jan Adalat' at SK Memorial hall. The two meetings make it clear that battle lines within the JD(U) are drawn and the party may be heading for a vertical split. JD(U) principal secretary general KC Tyagi has, however, maintained that there is no split and that Yadav "has left voluntarily". Tyagi told PTI that the national executive meeting at the One Anne Marg residence of the chief minister is the party's official programme.
Rival JD(U) factions headed by Nitish Kumar and Sharad Yadav will hold parallel meetings on Saturday, indicating that the party may be heading for a split after the disintegration of the Grand Alliance in Bihar. A national executive committee meeting of the JD(U) has been called at its national president and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's official residence where the party is expected to formally accept the invitation to join the BJP-led NDA.
