JD(U) Live: Split Indicated as Nitish Kumar, Sharad Yadav Hold Separate Meetings

Aug 19, 2017 11:15 am (IST)

Loyalists of Sharad Yadav, who has spoken out against Nitish’s decision to join hands with the BJP, are also organising a programme, 'Jan Adalat' at SK Memorial hall. The two meetings make it clear that battle lines within the JD(U) are drawn and the party may be heading for a vertical split. JD(U) principal secretary general KC Tyagi has, however, maintained that there is no split and that Yadav "has left voluntarily". Tyagi told PTI that the national executive meeting at the One Anne Marg residence of the chief minister is the party's official programme.