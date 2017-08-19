GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
JD(U) Live: Split Indicated as Nitish Kumar, Sharad Yadav Hold Separate Meetings

News18.com | August 19, 2017, 11:16 AM IST
The battle lines have been drawn between Nitish Kumar and Sharad Yadav, with both leaders holding rival meetings today.

Is a verdict split in the JD(U) imminent? Stay tuned for live updates:
Aug 19, 2017 11:16 am (IST)

UPDATE | The meeting of Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) faction has begun in Patna, reports ANI

Aug 19, 2017 11:15 am (IST)

Loyalists of Sharad Yadav, who has spoken out against Nitish’s decision to join hands with the BJP, are also organising a programme, 'Jan Adalat' at SK Memorial hall. The two meetings make it clear that battle lines within the JD(U) are drawn and the party may be heading for a vertical split. JD(U) principal secretary general KC Tyagi has, however, maintained that there is no split and that Yadav "has left voluntarily". Tyagi told PTI that the national executive meeting at the One Anne Marg residence of the chief minister is the party's official programme.

Aug 19, 2017 11:12 am (IST)

Rival JD(U) factions headed by Nitish Kumar and Sharad Yadav will hold parallel meetings on Saturday, indicating that the party may be heading for a split after the disintegration of the Grand Alliance in Bihar. A national executive committee meeting of the JD(U) has been called at its national president and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's official residence where the party is expected to formally accept the invitation to join the BJP-led NDA.

