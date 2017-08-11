JD(U) Suspends Ali Anwar Ansari From Parl Party For Attending Opposition Meet
Party spokesperson KC Tyagi said Ansari has been suspended from the parliamentary party for attending the meeting of opposition parties despite the JD(U) severing its ties with the Congress-led UPA.
File photo of Ali Anwar Ansari.
New Delhi: The JD(U) on Friday suspended its Rajya Sabha member Ali Anwar Ansari from the parliamentary party for attending a meeting of opposition parties convened by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.
Party spokesperson KC Tyagi said Ansari has been suspended from the parliamentary party for attending the meeting of opposition parties despite the JD(U) severing its ties with the Congress-led UPA.
Leaders of 16 opposition parties, led by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, met here on Friday to deliberate on evolving an "alternative narrative" to counter the BJP.
Tyagi also hit out at Gandhi for trying to "encroach upon" the party by interfering in its internal matters.
Ansari had criticised JD(U) president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's decision to walk out of the Grand Alliance in Bihar and form government with the BJP.
Party spokesperson KC Tyagi said Ansari has been suspended from the parliamentary party for attending the meeting of opposition parties despite the JD(U) severing its ties with the Congress-led UPA.
Leaders of 16 opposition parties, led by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, met here on Friday to deliberate on evolving an "alternative narrative" to counter the BJP.
Tyagi also hit out at Gandhi for trying to "encroach upon" the party by interfering in its internal matters.
Ansari had criticised JD(U) president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's decision to walk out of the Grand Alliance in Bihar and form government with the BJP.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Which Test Series Win Has Been the Greatest Since India's Independence?
- On Independence Day, a Merry Band Of 'Robins' Will Feed a Million Hungry
- India is 20 Years Behind in Knowledge, says NBA Star Kevin Durant
- Ola's New Campaign Encourages People to Share a Cab, Make a Connection
- Pehredaar Piya Ki Faces Ban Petition; Actors Speak Out on Indian Television Content