JD(U) Suspends Ali Anwar Ansari From Parl Party For Attending Opposition Meet

Party spokesperson KC Tyagi said Ansari has been suspended from the parliamentary party for attending the meeting of opposition parties despite the JD(U) severing its ties with the Congress-led UPA.

PTI

Updated:August 11, 2017, 9:00 PM IST
File photo of Ali Anwar Ansari.
New Delhi: The JD(U) on Friday suspended its Rajya Sabha member Ali Anwar Ansari from the parliamentary party for attending a meeting of opposition parties convened by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

Party spokesperson KC Tyagi said Ansari has been suspended from the parliamentary party for attending the meeting of opposition parties despite the JD(U) severing its ties with the Congress-led UPA.

Leaders of 16 opposition parties, led by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, met here on Friday to deliberate on evolving an "alternative narrative" to counter the BJP.

Tyagi also hit out at Gandhi for trying to "encroach upon" the party by interfering in its internal matters.

Ansari had criticised JD(U) president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's decision to walk out of the Grand Alliance in Bihar and form government with the BJP.
