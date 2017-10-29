JD(U) to Ask Election Commission for Quick Decision on Symbol Dispute

Tyagi said a delegation, including the party's leader in the Rajya Sabha R C P Singh and Bihar government minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh besides him, will approach the Election Commission (EC) tomorrow to press for an early decision

: A Janata Dal (United) delegation will visit the Election Commission on Monday, seeking a quick decision on the claim of the Sharad Yadav faction over the party's symbol.Its chief spokesperson K C Tyagi said the Yadav faction wanted to delay a decision so as to deny it the electoral symbol of arrow in the Gujarat Assembly polls.He had on Saturday announced that the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led party will contest on its four to five traditional seats in the state."The EC has taken a decision on the matter twice. But the rival faction is only interested in dragging the issue and delaying a final decision," Tyagi said.He has accused the Yadav faction, which claims support of a majority of the party's office-bearers, of filing "forged" documents before the EC to support its claim.Almost all party MLAs and MPs, barring its Rajya Sabha members, have supported Kumar and submitted affidavits in his support.The Yadav faction, which was opposed to Kumar's alliance with the BJP, has held its conventions and approached the EC to claim the party's symbol.