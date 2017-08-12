JD(U) to Get 2 Central Berths, Nitish Kumar May Become NDA Convenor

Bihar chief minister and Janta Dal (United) national president Nitish Kumar is expected to formally announce his decision to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the party’s national executive meeting in Patna on August 19.The invite was extended by BJP president Amit Shah during their meeting in Delhi on Friday. JD(U) leaders said this was only a formality after Nitish came out of Mahagathbandhan and formed a new government in the state along with the BJP-led NDA.Party’s national general secretary KC Tyagi said, “Nitish Kumar himself will moot the proposal which will be passed unanimously. This is a historic moment for Bihar when the same alliance is at the helm of affairs in the state and at the Centre. The combined efforts of Centre and state will help the state reach new heights of development.”Nitish Kumar had snapped ties with NDA in 2013 after 17 years of togetherness when the BJP decided to project Narendra Modi as prime ministerial candidate. But this break up lasted only till last July when he announced his inability to continue in the Grand Alliance government along with the tainted RJD leadership and weakening Congress.Nitish’s return to NDA fold has bolstered the prospects for NDA in 2019 general elections and he is tipped to play a bigger role in that process. Sources close to Nitish told News18 that he would be made convenor of the NDA, the stature once enjoyed by George Fernandes and Sharad Yadav.“Narendra Modi ji wants to harness the potential of Nitish Kumar at the national level. His image is acceptable to all and his organizational skills will help strengthen NDA in other states also. The mere fact that the person who was considered an alternative to Modi has joined him against the UPA is enough to swing the political narrative decisively in favour of the NDA”, a leader close to Nitish said.After joining NDA, JD(U) would be offered two ministerial berths in the Centre – one of cabinet rank and the other as minister of state. “However it will take time and would delay cabinet reshuffle as the party will try to replace Sharad Yadav and Ali Anwar with new members in the Rajya Sabha. If they do not resign on their own, they can then go to the disciplinary committee as both are engaged in anti party activities. If this does not work, there are other ways to ensure their ouster from the Rajya Sabha,” sources said.JD(U) has two MPs in the Lok Sabha and nine in Rajya Sabha, which is very crucial for the BJP considering it is in minority in the Upper House.