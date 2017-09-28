Jitendra's 'No Kashmir Issue' Statement Ridiculous: Opposition National Conference
NC state spokesman Junaid Mattu said in a statement that Kashmir was a core issue of various bilateral diplomatic engagements between New Delhi and Islamabad.
File image of MoS PMO Jitendra Singh. Screengrab from CNN-News18
Srinagar: Opposition National Conference on Thursday termed as "ridiculous" Union minister Jitendra Singh's statement that there was no such thing as the Kashmir issue.
Mattu also asked the MoS PMO to review various statements made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh that "accepted" the need to resolve the Kashmir issue.
Singh had said that there was a need to "change the discourse" around Jammu and Kashmir as there is no such thing as the Kashmir issue, stressing that the only "point of debate" is retrieving Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).
