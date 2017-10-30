Kabil Sibal Desires 'Azadi from this Govt'; Adds Love Jihad to the List

No 'Azadi' for Kashmir but desire 'Azadi' from this government: polarisation , bigotry, love-jihad , gau rakshaks. Let's begin in Gujarat . — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) October 30, 2017

Senior Congress leader Kabil Sibal waded into the ‘azadi’ debate on Monday, seeking freedom “from this government”.In a tweet, the former Union minister said: “No 'Azadi' for Kashmir but desire 'Azadi' from this government: polarisation , bigotry, love-jihad , gau rakshaks. Let's begin in Gujarat.”Sibal’s tweet comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing it of "shamelessly" taking a U-turn on Kashmir and lending its voice for "Kashmir's azadi".Modi’s remarks were in response to senior Congress leader P Chidambaram’s pitch for greater autonomy for Jammu and Kashmir."All of a sudden, those who were in power till yesterday have taken a U-turn. Shamelessly, they are making a statement and are lending their voice for Kashmir's azadi," Modi said.Without taking Chidambaram's name, the Prime Minister said, "I'm surprised that those who were in power at the Centre, those who were responsible for the country's internal security and national security (are saying this)."The PM made the statement while addressing a public meeting in Congress-ruled Karnataka on Sunday. Later in the day, the PM tweeted that the Congress was “disconnected with people’s aspirations”.Hitting back at Modi, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Monday that the BJP was “against the principle of democracy”.In a series of tweets, the CM said the BJP was “day-dreaming” that Congressmen in the state would switch sides after Gujarat elections.