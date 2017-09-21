Kamal Haasan, Arvind Kejriwal Stir Political Pot After Hour-Long Lunch

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Tamil film star Kamal Haasan in Chennai over lunch on Thursday, sparking speculation of a political alliance between the two.Haasan had been giving hints that he would enter politics before finally announcing that he would form his own party soon.Following an hour-long lunch, they held a press conference where they made it clear the two had a political discussion."My house has been political for quite some time, since my father's time. I was the one who stayed away. It is a learning curve for me and I have sought advice from Shri Arvind Kejriwal before my political plunge," Haasan said.“I've always been a fan of Kamal Haasan ji's work. I feel good that a large number of people feel so strongly about the communal forces that are plaguing the nation nowadays. We had an excellent meeting and we will continue to keep in touch in the future," Kejriwal told reporters.Earlier, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief was received at the airport by Haasan's younger daughter Akshara. Kejriwal met Haasan at his office in Alwarpet, Chennai.Of late, Haasan has been very active politically, often levying corruption charges against the AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu.He had earlier sparked of speculation when he held a meeting with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He had also congratulated the CPI (M)-led LDF government for "good governance" on its first anniversary in May this year. Apart from this, he had also attended an event organised by the DMK party in Chennai last month.“There appears to be common ground between both parties. Although Kamal has not spelled out his ideology, he has common grounds with Kejriwal," said senior journalist and political commentator, R Radhakrishnan.The Delhi CM will also visit a Tamil Nadu government-run skill development centre in Chennai, an AAP functionary said."It is an honour Arvind Kejriwal wanted to meet me. Purpose is singular - anti-corruption. We had a dialogue on existing political situation. It was a learning curve for me," Haasan said after the meeting.Reacting to the meeting, AIADMK spokesperson said, “Everyone is free to enter politics, we are not afraid of anyone. We believe in the plank that was created by Amma J Jayalalithaa and Haasan does not seem to have nearly the same aura.”Haasan had been opposing the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, whose political adversary DMK has voiced support for him.