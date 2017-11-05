Kamal Haasan Confirms Launch of Political Party, Banks on Fans for Donations

Superstar Kamal Haasan on Sunday confirmed that he would take the political plunge and launch his own party but said people should be a little patient.“I will surely start a party and enter politics,” he said at a function to mark the 39th anniversary of his fan and welfare club.Haasan said that the first step in his political journey will be the launch of a mobile app on November 7 - his 63rd birthday - that will enable him to be in touch with the fans and also keep a track of the donations he receives from fans.Haasan said the political party launch will happen in a “calm manner” later and the mobile app launch will come first. He said his fans would contribute funds for the party.According to him, there is no shame in stretching out one's hands for the welfare of the people. “If only the rich pay their taxes properly, the country would not have a debt issue,” he said.He also used the opportunity to take a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise of bringing black money back and said he would fulfil the promise. "I will not deposit the funds in Swiss banks. Instead I will try to bring back our money that is lodged in the Swiss banks," Kamal said.“November 7 is a day not to cut a cake and celebrate but a day to cut canals,” he said, obliquely referring to the flooding of several localities in the city due to recent rains.The actor added that natural disasters do not differentiate between rich and the poor and all should be ready to take preventive measures rather than acting after the loss of dear ones.He also hit back at his detractors and said he had never advocated bringing down temples. “It does not matter how many people oppose us. What matters is what we do. I am ready to take beatings. To beat again and again, I am not the thavil (a percussion instrument),” he said, adding that suppression has become a common in politics now.Haasan has been in the eye of a storm for his comments that right-wing groups cannot deny the existence of “Hindu terrorism”. The statement had ruffled quite a few feathers and a defamation case has also been filed against him.A Hindu Mahasabha leader even said he should be shot dead for his remarks. But the actor appeared unfazed and said those who cannot stand criticism now want to kill him. “If we question them, they call us anti-nationals and want us jailed. Now since there is no space in jails they want to shoot us and kill us,” he said.He also found support from Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who demanded the arrest of those issuing threats to Haasan.