Kamal Haasan Demands Tamil Nadu CM's Resignation on Twitter

Taking to Twitter, Kamal Hassan invited people "who are brave enough" to take a vow for a new ‘freedom struggle’.

Updated:August 15, 2017, 6:33 PM IST
Kamal Haasan Demands Tamil Nadu CM's Resignation on Twitter
File photo of actor Kamal Haasan.
New Delhi: Actor Kamal Haasan on Tuesday asked for the resignation of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami's resignation on social media over alleged corruption.

Taking to Twitter, Hassan invited people "who are brave enough" to take a vow for a new ‘freedom struggle’, PTI reported.

Without naming anyone, he took potshots at the Tamil Nadu CM while apparently referring to the demands by the Congress for the resignation of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the death of more than 60 children in a government-run hospital in the northern state.

The national award winning actor-director has been critical of the AIADMK of late, alleging corruption in its government, drawing the ire of ministers. PTI reported that Palaniswami and his cabinet colleagues had hit out at the actor for his remarks and dared him to substantiate his charges following which he had asked his fans to lodge complaints about corruption through social media. While Palaniswami had asked Haasan to join politics to elicit response from the government, several of his ministerial colleagues had hit out at the actor asking among other things what his contribution was to the society. Haasan also said unless there was independence from corruption "we are all slaves". "Those who are brave enough to take a vow for a new freedom struggle, come we will win," he said on Twitter, as quoted by PTI. The "Vishwaroopam" star said his aim was for a better Tamil Nadu and described both DMK, AIADMK and parties as tools, saying other options should be found if such tools become 'blunt'.





Haasan had recently shared the dais with DMK Working President M K Stalin at a party-organised function.

(With PTI inputs)
