Kamal Haasan Drops Hints About Political Debut at a Wedding

Tamil actor Kamal Haasan on Wednesday dropped another hint that he may enter politics.Attending a wedding ceremony, Haasan urged his fans to be ready for a march towards Fort (Fort St George)."We will carry on with our work now. But we will march towards the fort when the time comes right. This is not a wedding ceremony, it is the inaugural ceremony of our political journey," he said, in a clear indication that he is asking his fans to be prepared for politics.This is not the first time he has dropped hints. On August 15, Haasan attacked the ruling AIADMK, virtually calling for Chief Minister K Palaniswami's resignation over alleged corruption. In a series of tweets, he also invited people "who are brave enough" to take a vow for a new freedom struggle, apparently against corruption.Haasan is not the only actor dropping hints about joining politics in Tamil Nadu. In May 20, 2017, superstar Rajinikanth, addressing the fans during a photo-op session, asked them to be ready for a war, at a time when he called the political system corrupt.On Wednesday, Haasan reiterated that the current political situation should be transformed. "We allowed looters into corridors of power after they bribed us with votes. By doing so, you have committed a mistake. But we cannot let this continue and we have to transform," he added.Speculation is rife that Haasan will enter politics since he participated in the anti-Hindi agitation.