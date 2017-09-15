Kamal Haasan Ends Suspense, Says Will Launch Own Political Party

Actor Kamal Haasan has ended the speculation over his political entry, saying he will form his own political party as none of the existing ones can provide a platform for his "reformatory" ideology.In a recent interview to The Quint, the actor said he was thinking of launching a political party, out of compulsion and not choice."Yes, I am thinking on those lines, not out of choice but compulsion. Which existent political party can provide me with a platform or an ideology that will match my reformatory goals in politics?" the actor told the website.In the interview, the actor also took issue with the media linking him to any political party whose leader he happens to be meeting. "The other day, I met the Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and I was supposed to have developed a penchant for communism.... A political party is about an ideology. And I don't think my goals in politics can match the ideology of any political party," he told The Quint.Commenting on the current political situation in Tamil Nadu, Kamal Haasan said the sacking of VK Sasikala as the general secretary of the ruling AIAMDK was a "solid step forward". "I was extremely vocal about getting rid of her. Now that it has happened I feel a little more encouraged in my belief that the politics of Tamil Nadu can change. And I want to bring about that change, no matter how slowly it may be," he said.Following his meeting with Vijayan, speculation had been rife that he would join the CPI(M). The buzz was fuelled by his recent criticism of the AIADMK and DMK working president MK Stalin.Kamal Haasan, who is currently hosting the Tamil edition of reality show Bigg Boss, had also recently said that "saffron" was not his colour, a veiled reference to the BJP and the RSS."My colour is definitely not saffron. That much I can say now," he had told reporters, in response to questions whether he would swing to the Left or Right.A source from Kamal's fan club association said: "We still are in the planning phase and discussing ideas. He is keen to enter politics but is currently looking at starting a movement of sorts to gauge public support before taking the final plunge."Another close friend of Kamal welcomes Kamal's statement but agrees that the finances for floating a party would be a challenge for the Superstar.R. K. Radhakrishnan, Associate Editor, Frontline, said: "Kamal has been making noises on floating a party. If he does due diligence, he will realise that this is a mammoth task - starting a party and running it across Tamil Nadu. If it's raw emotion that's guiding him, he should seek the counsel of wise leaders such as Su. Thirunavukkarasar, who disbanded his rather successful party."His entry into politics comes at a time when superstar Raajinikanth too said he is holding discussions but will take a decision when the time is right. His mentor and RSS ideologue S Gurumurthy said Rajini will float his own party and later form an alliance with the BJP.So the two superstars have been making headlines as the State Govt remains mute spectators and the DMK says both are welcome to join the party. So only time will if both will make political debuts and float their own parties.