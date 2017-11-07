Kamal Haasan Launches App, But Keeps Fans Waiting on Political Party

Superstar Kamal Haasan on Tuesday said that his political affiliation will not be to the Left or the Right, instead, he will take the “middle” route.“I have arrived. There is no question of me not having taken the political plunge. Why are people still speculating if I will enter politics, I am here to say that I am launching a party,” said Kamal.When quizzed if he would contest the local body election set to be announced soon, Kamal said it was a matter of being ready. “We have to be ready first, only then will we launch a party or contest a poll. We are looking at achieving a larger goal. We have to define our policy and manifesto. We have to work out our structural policy. Only when everything is set, will we truly arrive,” said the actor.Kamal also clarified that he would not lean towards a certain caste or section of the society. “I do not believe in caste. I am not an enemy of the Hindus, as most would like you to believe. While I cannot deny the fact that I was born in a Brahmin family, I have stepped away from it. I am neither proud nor ashamed of it. I want every person to accept me,” said the star, popularly known as Ulaganayagan (Hero of the World), before adding that he doesn’t like the word atheist, as it was given by the 'believers'.During his meeting with the media, Kamal Haasan also said that he would be launching an app in January, which will play the ‘role of a whistleblower’. “We are at the beta testing stage of the app. It can be used by one-and-all to report any misdoings,” he said.Kamal was speaking to the media on the occasion of his 63rd birthday, which he decided not to celebrate and instead spend it with meet people affected by the torrential rains in Chennai.