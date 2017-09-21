GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Kamal Haasan Meets Arvind Kejriwal for Lunch, Politics on Menu

The veteran actor Kamal Haasan has been very active politically of late, often times levying corruption charges against the Tamil Nadu government.

PTI

Updated:September 21, 2017, 2:33 PM IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal meets Kamal Haasan (Photo: AamAadmiParty/Twitter)
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan in Chennai on Thursday. Sources said politics was the main item on the agenda.

Kamal Haasan has been very active politically of late, often times levying corruption charges against the AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu. He had congratulated the CPI(M)-led LDF government in Kerala for "good governance" on its first anniversary in May this year. He fuelled speculation about his expected political plunge when he attended an event organised by the DMK party in Chennai last month.

The Delhi CM will also visit a Tamil Nadu government-run skill development centre in Chennai, an Aam Admi Party functionary said.

Haasan had been opposing the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, whose political adversary DMK has voiced support for him.

