Willing to Work With Rajinikanth if He Joins Politics, Says Kamal Haasan
Kamal Haasan has been a lot more vocal about his political intentions as compared to rival, Rajinikanth, who has kept his massive fan following guessing for several months.
Tamil movie industry superstars Rajinikanth (L) and Kamal Haasan.
Chennai: Veteran actor Kamal Haasan has finally addressed the speculation over him joining politics, saying that if the people give him a strong enough “signal”, he will.
Kamal Haasan on Friday also said that if superstar Rajinikanth ever chooses to join politics, he would like to work with him.
"Give me a signal.... If Rajinikanth comes to politics we can talk, won't I join him? Though we are rivals in our industry, we consult for key issues," the actor said at an event in Chennai.
The 62-year-old actor, popularly called Ulaganayagan (Hero of the World), has been a lot more vocal about his political intentions as compared to rival, Rajinikanth, who has kept his massive fan following guessing for several months.
In a recent interview to The Quint, the actor said he was thinking of launching a political party, out of compulsion and not choice. "Yes, I am thinking on those lines, not out of choice but compulsion. Which existent political party can provide me with a platform or an ideology that will match my reformatory goals in politics?" the actor said.
Earlier this week, he had stated that “saffron is not my colour”, clearly indicating that he is not interested in joining the BJP bandwagon, which anyway seems more keen on wooing Rajinikanth.
Kamal Haasan has also been critical of the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu and the opposition DMK, while his recent meeting with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had triggered speculation of a tilt to the CPI(M).
On Thursday, the veteran actor took potshots at the Tamil Nadu MLAs saying that they should also be covered under the "no work, no pay" formula.
"No work no pay only for Govt. Employees? How about horse trading politicians languishing in resorts?" the actor tweeted in an apparent reference to the ‘resort’ politics of the AIADMK wherein a section of the MLAs owing allegiance to 'sacked' leader TTV Dinakran were being housed in resorts to prevent “poaching”.
