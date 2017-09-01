Kamal Haasan Says His Colour is 'Not Saffron', Hints at Floating a Party

Tamil Superstar Kamal Haasan on Friday, post his meeting with Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, declared that his colour is 'not saffron', and gave clear indication that he will be floating a party soon."My colour is definitely seen over the past 40 years. It certainly is not saffron, that much I can say. I want to take the middle way," said Haasan, when asked if he will be leaning towards the Left.On the issue of constant struggle within the AIADMK, Haasan said that the Tamil Nadu governor should intervene in the present situation."I do not like to see this drama (going in Tamil Nadu). I am not anyone to call for a floor test or speak to the governor, but I am using this podium to call for it," he said.Sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran is involved in a tussle for power in Tamil Nadu, and has upped the ante since the merger of the two factions led by Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam on August 21.Haasan disclosed that he cleared some of his 'doubts' with the Kerala CM, but refused to elaborate on that. He said he won't be discussing the formation of a party with the media."I will only be announcing it, won't be discussing with you right now. I have discussed it with Kerala CM, cleared some of my doubts. His experience would be a great lesson to me. I will be discussing with others also before I make the announcement," said Haasan.He also made it clear that he is not leaning towards DMK or anyone for that matter and said that he wants to take the middle path and do good for the people.Talking about his meeting with Vijayan, Haasan told the media that "unfortunately he has not discussed anything that will make for sensational headlines".“I was only asking him how not be sensational and do sensible things,” the actor said.Haasan said he had come to Kerala for a personal visit and "most of the Leftists are my heroes"."Look at the statistics of Kerala, you are pushing it to the standards of western countries. Mine is not blind admiration, it is sensible - about why choosing Pinarayi Vijayan," he remarked.After the meeting, the chief minister also posted on Facebook stating that he discussed Tamil Nadu politics in particular and South Indian politics in general with actor Kamal Haasan."Whenever he visits Kerala, he comes to see me. However, this is the first meeting after I assumed the office of chiefminister," said the Chief Minister.Of late, Haasan had been vocal against the Tamil Nadu government on the issue of corruption, thus incurring the wrath ofseveral state ministers.