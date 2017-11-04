Kamal Haasan Should be Shot Dead for 'Hindu Terror' Remark, Says Hindu Mahasabha

A senior leader of a Hindu outfit - Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha - on Friday slammed veteran Tamil actor Kamal Haasan for his “Hindu terror” remarks and said people like him should be “shot dead”.Referring to the statement made by Haasan on Thursday in a column in a weekly magazine, Mahasabha leader Pt. Ashok Sharma said these people accused the followers of Hinduism of Hindu terror only to “push their own biased communal agenda”.“There is no other way to handle people like Kamal Haasan but to either hang them or shoot them dead,” he said.Angered by the uncharitable remarks of Kamal Haasan, Sharma - the national Vice President of the Hindu group - said that people who used such language or were so biased against the Hindu religion and its faithful had no right to live.Members of the Mahasabha have also announced to boycott all films of the 62-year-old actor and all actors from his family, including his daughter Shruti Haasan, who acts in Hindi as well as Tamil films. The outfit has also exhorted others to follow the suit and boycott films of such artistes.