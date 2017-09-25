Kamal Haasan Thinks Politics is a Movie: AIADMK’s D Jayakumar on Haasan’s Political Ambitions

: Senior AIADMK leader and Tamil Nadu minister D Jayakumar on Monday lashed out at actor Kamal Haasan over his political ambitions, saying politics was not a movie.The state fisheries minister gave the example of thespian Sivaji Ganesan who commanded a strong fan following, saying he could not make a big mark in politics."Kamal (Haasan) thinks politics is a movie which runs for 100 days. Is the chief minister's post some kind of a toy that can be purchased from the market. People should recognise, people should accept," he claimed.Jayakumar's remarks came in the wake of the actor's reported comments that he could contest elections if they were held within the next 100 days, even as he had hinted at being prepared to lead the state."Sivaji Ganesan started a political party but he could not even become an MLA. Crowds cannot be the mere yardstick. All that crowd should convert as votes," Jayakumar told reporters here.He also took a swipe at Haasan over his comments on Twitter, especially those against the ruling AIADMK, saying, "You should be among the people, not just on Twitter."Haasan has of late made his political ambitions clear. He had also levelled charges of corruption against the government, drawing censure from ministers, including Chief Minister K Palaniswami.Last week, AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had met the actor here, sparking speculation of a new political alignment in the state.The duo, however, did not make any grand announcement.