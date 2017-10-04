Kamal Haasan to Launch Political Party on November 7, his 63rd Birthday

: Superstar Kamal Haasan will float his political outfit on the occasion of his 63rd birthday, November 7. Haasan met his fans on Wednesday in Chennai to chalk out a strategy and give it a final shape before his birthday.Earlier, in an interview with CNN-News18, Haasan had said that he will foray into politics in January 2018, but Wednesday's meeting suggested that the superstar may hasten his political debut.Haasan had said that none of the already-existing parties represented his beliefs, the reason he wants to launch one of his own. He said all the parties in Tamil Nadu were corrupt, and he was determined to rid Tamil Nadu of corruption.Talking about his high-profile meeting with Arvind Kejriwal, which many thought might be a sign of his aligning with the AAP, the ‘Hey Ram’ actor had said, “I did not go to Kejriwal, he came to me. It was kind of him.”Another Tamil superstar and Haasan's contemporary Rajnikanth is also flirting with the idea of joining politics. He, though, has been linked with the BJP which is trying to push itself beyond the Hindi heartland.Rajnikanth's wife Lata had recently said that people should expect "a lot of change" when his husband will enter electoral politics. However, she refused to say anything definitely of time when the Tamil superstar will venture into politics.