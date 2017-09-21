Kamal Haasan-Arvind Kejriwal LIVE: We'll Continue to Meet, Says Duo After 1-Hour Lunch
News18.com | September 21, 2017, 4:03 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal is holding a press conference with Tamil actor Kamal Haasan in Chennai. The two earlier had a lunch meeting for close to one hour. The meeting has created a flutter in the political world, especially when Haasan has announced his decision to join politics.
Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Sep 21, 2017 4:03 pm (IST)
"Kamal Haasan a person of integrity and courage. When the country is facing corruption and communalism all like-minded people should talk together. We indeed had an excellent meeting," said Arvind Kejriwal.
Sep 21, 2017 4:02 pm (IST)
"It is a honour Arvind Kejriwal wanted to meet me. Purpose is singular - anti-corruption. We had a dialogue on exisiting political situation. It was a learning curve for me," said Kamal Haasan.
Sep 21, 2017 3:40 pm (IST)
"Everyone is free to enter politics, we are not afraid of anyone. We believe in the plank that was created by Amma J Jayalalithaa and Kamal does not seem to have nearly the same aura," says AIADMK spokesperson Apsara Reddy.
Sep 21, 2017 3:36 pm (IST)
Kamal Haasan has been very active politically of late, often times levying corruption charges against the AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu. He had congratulated the CPI(M)-led LDF government in Kerala for "good governance" on its first anniversary in May this year. He fuelled speculation about his expected political plunge when he attended an event organised by the DMK party in Chennai last month. Haasan had been opposing the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, whose political adversary DMK has voiced support for him.
Sep 21, 2017 3:36 pm (IST)
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief was received at the airport by Haasan's younger daughter Akshara. Kejriwal met the Haasan at his office in Alwarpet, Chennai. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan in Chennai on Thursday. Sources said politics was the main item on the agenda. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief was received at the airport by Haasan's younger daughter Akshara. Kejriwal met the Haasan at his office in Alwarpet, Chennai.
Sep 21, 2017 3:35 pm (IST)
"There appears to be common ground between both parties. Although Kamal has not spelled out his ideology, he has common grounds with Arvind Kejriwal," says senior journalist, R Radhakrishnan.
Sep 21, 2017 3:33 pm (IST)
"Kamal Haasan is hoping to offer a fresh face to the people of Tamil Nadu. Corruption and fighting communal forces is what Kamal will play on. Kamal Haasan's party may be launched in the local elections that are set to happen soon," says CNN-News18's Zakka Jacob.
Sep 21, 2017 3:31 pm (IST)
Both leaders have now stepped away and not taken any questions from the media.
Sep 21, 2017 3:30 pm (IST)
"I've always been a fan of Kamal Haasan ji's work. I feel good that a large number of people feel so strongly about the communal forces that are plaguing the nation nowadays. We had an excellent meeting and we will continue to keep in touch in the future," said Arvind Kejriwal.
Sep 21, 2017 3:28 pm (IST)
"My house has been political for quite some time, since my father's time. I was the one who stayed away. It is a learning curve for me and I have sought advice from Shri Arvind Kejriwal before my political plunge," said Kamal Haasan.
Sep 21, 2017 3:24 pm (IST)
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal is holding a press conference with Tamil actor Kamal Haasan in Chennai.