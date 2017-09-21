Kamal Haasan-Arvind Kejriwal LIVE: We'll Continue to Meet, Says Duo After 1-Hour Lunch

Sep 21, 2017 3:36 pm (IST)

Kamal Haasan has been very active politically of late, often times levying corruption charges against the AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu. He had congratulated the CPI(M)-led LDF government in Kerala for "good governance" on its first anniversary in May this year. He fuelled speculation about his expected political plunge when he attended an event organised by the DMK party in Chennai last month.​ Haasan had been opposing the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, whose political adversary DMK has voiced support for him.