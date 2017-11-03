Kamal Nath Attacks MP CM Shivraj Chouhan, Backs Jyotiraditya Scindia as Congress' CM Face

Indore: Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Friday launched a scathing attack on Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, saying that merely talking and running a government were two different things.CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been promising fake things to the public for the last 13 years, he said. Former union minister, Nath, was in Indore before he joined AICC general secretary in his Narmada Parikrama at Kasrawad.MP is at the top in terms of farmers’ suicides, and the state could even claim a Guinness Book of World Records when it comes to all suicides, he claimed. “The gang rape has exposed his hollow speeches on women empowerment of which he boasted on his US trip, too.”Furthermore, Nath advised Chouhan stay away from the tall talk in his speeches and instead make concrete efforts towards making women safer in MP.He criticised the implementation of the GST, saying it had forced traders to consult CAs for each and everything. "The Centre is harping on GDP growth but what about farmer distress and lack of jobs."Commenting on the Gujarat assembly election, Nath claimed that Congress was forcing BJP to sweat it out this time. The Chhindwara MP accused CBI of turning into RSS branch, saying it was this branch that gave a clean chit to CM Chouhan in the Vyapam scam.The Bhavantar Yojana is giving sleepless nights to only farmers and not the government or traders, Nath said on the farmers’ feud across the state over the contentious scheme. He claimed Congress would soon launch a campaign against the scheme.Commenting on Congress’ prospects in the upcoming election, Nath said there was no internal rift in the party and fresh faces were emerging from villages and towns.“Party needs to project CM face in MP and I have no issues, if the party goes for Jyotiraditya Scindia,” Nath reiterated his earlier.