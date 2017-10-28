Kamal Nath, Jyotiraditya Scindia to Take Part in Digvijay Singh's Narmada Yatra

Hinting at changing political equations in Madhya Pradesh Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia will take part in former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh’s ongoing Narmada Parikrama.Another regional stalwart, Kamal Nath, is expected to join the AICC general secretary a couple of days after Scindia.Singh’s Narmada Parikrama is seen as an attempt to expand his clout in MP ahead of 2018 Assembly polls.Several Congress leaders and Hindu saints have supported Singh’s 3,350-km yatra. Singh is visiting 110 Assemblies in MP and 20 in Gujarat as part of the Parikrama.Scindia will reach Indore on October 30 and accompany Singh at Omkareshwar.Three days later, Kamal Nath is expected to join Singh.Singh, Nath and Scindia are vying to emerge as the party’s face for 2018 campaign. Speculations are rife that Scindia could be handed over the reins of the party in the state which BJP has ruled for 14 years. However, no official announcement has been made in this regard so far.