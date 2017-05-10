Kapil Mishra Begins Fast, Seeks AAP Leaders' Foreign Trip Details

New Delhi: Sacked Delhi water minister Kapil Mishra on Wednesday began his indefinite hunger strike at his residence and threatened not to eat anything till Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reveals who funded foreign trips of five AAP leaders in the last two years.

In an open letter to Kejriwal, Mishra, who was suspended from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after allegations that he saw Kejriwal accepting Rs 2 crore in cash from Health Minister Satyendar Jain, said he was on a "Satyagraha" at his home.

"I am not sitting outside your house, but I am sitting all alone in one corner of my house...Will keep on sitting till you (Kejriwal) make the information public." He said he "won't eat anything, will only drink water".

Mishra said he knew Kejriwal was "not bothered about my life" and sought to know "the details of the foreign trips of your five friends Sanjay Singh, Ashish Khetan, Satyendar Jain, Raghav Chadhha and Durgesh Pathak".

He said he wanted the Chief Minister to make public the details of their trips and who sponsored those visits.

"Where they all visited, why they went, what did they do and from whose money did they do all these things?"

"Many people have said the amount of the hawala money, discrepancies in donations, cash transactions would be revealed in minutes if these information are made public."

Mishra on Tuesday filed a graft complaint with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Kejriwal, his relatives and other AAP leaders. Mishra was earlier removed as Delhi's Water Minister on Saturday.