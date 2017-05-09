Kapil Mishra Goes to CBI Against Arvind Kejriwal, Dares Him to Electoral Contest

New Delhi: Suspended AAP leader Kapil Mishra on Tuesday submitted a complaint against party convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Mishra, who has accused Kejriwal of taking Rs 2 crore “illegal cash” from health minister Satyendar Jain, also dared the CM to contest an election against him from an Assembly constituency of his choice.

"I have learnt that you will try to remove me from the Assembly. It doesn't matter to me. I only want to tell you that if you have any morality left and still believe in yourself, accept my challenge," Mishra, who was sacked as the city water minister on Saturday, said. He was reading out an open letter he has written to Kejriwal.

Mishra challenged Kejriwal to either contest from his Karawal Nagar assembly constituency "or your New Delhi constituency”.

"I will resign and you also contest. The seat will be of your choice. You have money, power and people. I am alone. Do you have the courage to face the public?"

Mishra has also alleged that Jain had admitted to “fixing” land deal worth Rs 50-crore for Kejriwal’s brother-in-law. The CM’s wife, Sunita Kejriwal, dismissed the allegations and slammed Mishra for “dragging” her brother-in-law who passed away on Sunday.

Before heading to the CBI office on Tuesday, Mishra even sought Kejriwal’s blessings. "This is the biggest battle of my life and I seek your blessing before fighting against you."

The AAP has denied Mishra's allegations as “baseless”.