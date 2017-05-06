Kapil Mishra Removed from Delhi Cabinet; Sisodia Says Move After Water Crisis

New Delhi: Delhi Tourism and Water Minister Kapil Mishra was on Saturday removed from the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Cabinet. Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said the move came after several colonies in the national capital reeled under a water crisis.

"There were complaints about water crisis, water was not reaching the people. The bills, in spite of a subsidy, were high. Kapil was doing great work, but the problems were still there. Chief Minister Kejriwal decided to bring in Kailash Gahlot in Kapil's place," Sisodia said.

A senior official said the decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Kejriwal himself. Seemapuri MLA Rajendra Pal Gautam was also inducted into the Cabinet.

Water management was not up to the mark ,Kapil Mishra made a lot of effort.CM decided to bring in Kailash Gahlot in his place:Manish Sisodia pic.twitter.com/Mt5cBuTDmI — ANI (@ANI_news) May 6, 2017

"I was not informed of the decision and as per my knowledge, it was taken unilaterally by Kejriwal. The Cabinet or the Political Affairs Committee (the AAP's top decision-making body) was not involved," Mishra was quoted as saying by PTI.

Mishra, the MLA from the Karawal Nagar constituency, is said to be close to senior AAP leader Kumar Vishwas, and sources say his relationship with Vishwas might have cost him the cabinet post.

Kapil Mishra told news agency ANI, "I had met Arvind a year ago when the tanker scam surfaced. Till date, no action has been taken against it. I had said that I will be moving to anti-corruption bureau and had also written a letter asking for an appointment... Some big names are involved in the scam and I will come out with the names tomorrow...I don't think it is because of MCD election or because of Kumar Vishwas...No one can throw me out of the party, I am a founder member and have faced batons several times for the party. I am the only minister in the Cabinet who has no CBI case filed against me."

In a series of tweets, Mishra said that he had shared some explosive details with Arvind Kejriwal and will "make a massive expose on tanker scam tomorrow".

i am the only minister with no corruption charges. no CBI enquiry against me. किसी बेटी रिश्तेदार को पद नही दिया। शीला का भ्रस्टाचार खोला — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishraAAP) May 6, 2017

today shared explosive details with @ArvindKejriwal . tmew with public — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishraAAP) May 6, 2017

massive expose on tanker scam tomorrow — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishraAAP) May 6, 2017

Rajendra Gautam and Kailash Gahlot included in Delhi Cabinet, Kapil Mishra removed pic.twitter.com/bkHKNP6F8m — ANI (@ANI_news) May 6, 2017

Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari attacked the AAP government over Mishra’s comments on tanker scam, saying the "corruption circus" of the Kejriwal government stood "exposed".

"It is now established that public money has been looted in the Delhi Jal Board tanker scam by the Arvind Kejriwal government," he alleged.

"Arvind Kejriwal not only owes an explanation to the citizens of Delhi but it is high time he submits his

resignation for being involved in this water tanker corruption racket," Tiwari added.

Aam Aadmi Party has witnessed a severe infighting that ensued a humiliating defeat at the hands of the BJP in the MCD elections 2017. The AAP MLA from Okhla, Amanatullah Khan, also levelled serious allegations against senior leader Kumar Vishwas, calling him hand in glove with the BJP.

A miffed Vishwas refused to attend the party's Political Affairs Committee, demanding Khan's resignation. Days later, Kejriwal made Vishwas the party's Rajasthan chief.