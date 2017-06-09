Kapil Mishra Stopped From Entering Arvind Kejriwal's Residence

New Delhi: High drama unfolded outside Chief Minister's Arvind Kejriwal's residence when sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra, along with his supporters, tried to meet the CM, but was stopped by the police.

Irked at by being prevented entry into Kejriwal's home in Civil Lines, Mishra and his supporters raised slogans and sat on a protest.

Mishra was seeking a hearing with Kejriwal at his 'janta darbar' (public meeting) to raise "corruption" charges against him and his cabinet colleague Satyendar Jain.

Mishra said, "I have come here with just 15 to 20 people.

What is a janata darbar when the janata itself is not welcome here?"

As Mishra had earlier said that he would attend the public meeting, police had barricaded the area around the CM's residence to prevent the sacked minister and his supporters.

"We have come here with a demand to convene a special session of the Delhi Assembly at the Ram Lila Maidan to discuss corruption charges against Kejriwal and Jain, but we were not allowed to proceed," Mishra told reporters here.

He also sought the resignation of Kejriwal and Jain, saying that they don't have the "moral right" to continue after corruption charges emerged against them.

Mishra was also accompanied by the mother of late AAP leader Santosh Koli, who also demanded a CBI probe into the death of her daughter.

Koli, an AAP candidate from Seemapuri, had met with an accident in June 2013 and died. The party calls her a "martyr" who took on the ration mafia in the national capital.