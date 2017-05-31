Kapil Mishra 'Thrashed' Inside Delhi Assembly, Says Sisodia Gave the Orders

New Delhi: The Delhi Assembly witnessed dramatic moments on Wednesday when suspended AAP leader Kapil Mishra was marshalled out following a scuffle with party MLAs.

“I have been demanding to speak in Assembly. I was not allowed to speak. Everyone saw it,” Mishra said outside the House. “Kejriwal was laughing inside the Assembly…. I was beaten and punched in the Assembly.”

“I was beaten up on the directions of (deputy chief minister) Manish Sisodia,” he alleged. “I am not afraid of your goons, Mr Kejriwal. I will expose your misdeeds at the Constitution Club at 5pm today.”

Despite the video feed from the Assembly showing Mishra being pushed around, AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj denied he was manhandled. "Kapil’s conduct is for all to see. The Speaker did not allow Kapil Mishra to show posters. Everything is on record,” said Bhardwaj, who shot to fame when he "proved" EVM tampering in the House earlier this month.

Mishra, once a close confidant of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, had levelled corruption charges against him and other AAP leaders, which created ripples in the city politics and dented the image of the party.

Mishra had alleged that Health Minister Satyendra Jain gave Rs 2 crore “illegal cash” to Kejriwal at the latter’s official residence and helped “fix” land deals worth Rs 50 crore for Kejriwal’s relatives.

(Photo: Vikas Thakur, Network18)

In his latest allegation, Mishra had said the city's health department was witnessing a scam in purchase of medicines by the AAP government. Mishra alleged irregularities in purchase of medicines and in payment to suppliers.

The AAP has denied the "wild" charges levelled by Mishra and has put him under suspension.

Reacting to the drama in the Assembly, BJP MLA RP Singh said: “Kejriwal has proved he is an anarchist. We will speak to our party president and approach the L-G for action.”