Kapil Mishra Ups the Ante, Hands Tanker Scam 'Proof' Against Kejriwal to ACB
Mishra has alleged that Kejriwal and his “two men” influenced and delayed the investigation into the scam which allegedly took place during the chief ministership of Congress leader Sheila Dikshit. (TV grab/ Network18)
New Delhi: Rebel AAP leader Kapil Mishra on Monday submitted “evidence” against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Rs 400-crore water tanker scam to the Anti-Corruption Bureau and then headed to the CBI headquarters.
This is Mishra’s second big allegation against Kejriwal. On Sunday, he had alleged that he saw Kejriwal take Rs 2 crore “illegal cash” from city health minister Satyendar Jain at his official residence. He also alleged that Jain had admitted to “fixing” land deals worth Rs 50 crore for the CM’s relatives.
Mishra said he had shared all the evidence related to the tanker scam with the ACB. "I told the officials how Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal deliberately delayed the report and how public money was misused." PTI quoted him as saying. "Also, I told them how Kejriwal along with his two men affected the tanker scam probe. The government also tried to shield Sheila Dikshit time and again. The ACB will call me again for a detailed investigation."
Mishra has also demanded a lie detector on his allegations that he was an eyewitness to the Rs 2 crore exchanging hands between Kejriwal and Jain. He demanded a lie detector test for Kejriwal, Jain and himself.
Mishra’s bombshell allegation has prompted calls for Kejriwal’s resignation from the BJP and the Congress, but the AAP stood solidly behind its leader, insisting that there was no merit in the allegation.
Kumar Vishwas, who had been at loggerheads with the party leadership following a string of electoral debacles, also backed Kejriwal. "I have known Arvind for 12 years now. Even his worst enemy won’t make such allegations," he said, criticising Mishra for making a “public spectacle”. Mishra had sided with Vishwas during his disagreement with Kejriwal.
(With PTI inputs)
