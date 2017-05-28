DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Kapil Mishra Won't be Expelled, AAP May Follow Same Strategy For Other Rebels
File photo of sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra.
New Delhi: Notwithstanding his persistent attacks on AAP leadership, sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra is unlikely to face expulsion from the party.
Mishra, once a close confidant of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, had levelled corruption charges against him and other AAP leaders, which created ripples in the city politics and dented the image of the party.
The AAP has denied the "wild" charges levelled by Mishra and has put him under suspension.
None of these MLAs have been expelled from the party. Of these five, all except Okhla MLA Amanatullah have rebelled against the party leadership since its resounding victory in the 2015 Delhi Assembly polls.
Party's Timarpur MLA Pankaj Pushkar, known to be close to expelled AAP leader and Swaraj India President Yogendra Yadav, has also spoken out against the leadership, but has, so far, escaped action, except for being excluded from party events.
"By their explusion, we don't want to give them a chance to join any other party or form a separate group in the Delhi Legislative Assembly,: said a senior party leader.
They have won on AAP ticket. They are free to resign and contest again, said another senior party leader, citing an example of AAP's Bawana MLA Ved Prakash who quit to join the BJP, ahead of the MCD polls last month.
Interestingly, although suspended, the MLAs have to abide by the party whip in the Delhi Legislative Assembly or face disqualification as an MLA.
For instance, despite Pushkar's severe criticism against the Delhi government's education policy last year, he had voted in its favour in the Delhi Legislative Assembly.
This is likely to prove critical to the party during Presidential vote. The party currently has 65 MLAs in the 70-member House in Delhi, 20 MLAs in Punjab and four Lok Sabha
MPs.
