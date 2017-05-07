Kapil Mishra's Bombshell charge Against Arvind Kejriwal: 10 Big Statements

New Delhi: In a bombshell allegation, Aam Aadmi Party leader Kapil Mishra on Sunday said he had witnessed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal take Rs 2 crore “illegal cash” from city Health Minister Satyendra Jain. He made the charges at Rajghat a day after being sacked as the city’s water minister.

Mishra said he was removed from the Delhi Cabinet for pointing out corruption and not over water crisis as was being claimed by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. He added that he had no plans to quit the AAP of which he is a founding member.

Here’s a look at 10 big statements made by Kapil Mishra at Rajghat:

- I saw Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accept Rs 2 crore cash from Health Minister Satyendra Jain

- Jain told me he had settled land deals worth Rs 50 crore for Arvind Kejriwal’s relatives

- When I questioned him, Kejriwal told me that ‘such things happen in politics’

- I was sacked from the party after speaking out against corruption

- I have submitted all details to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal

- I want Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia to introspect how many times they have lied to the people of Delhi

- When we came across corruption in Punjab election funding, we thought Arvind Kejriwal didn’t know about it. We told him and kept waiting for him to react

- I was the only minister of the Delhi cabinet to not have any CBI inquiry against me. I even acted against former CM Sheila Dikshit the moment I took office

- I saw the cash last night and decided to speak out today. I am ready to give evidence to any investigating agency. I will also approach the anti-corruption bureau

- The day Satyendra Jain lands in jail, I will be proven right. Just wait and watch