GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Kapil Sibal Desires 'Azadi from this Govt'; Adds Love Jihad to the List

Kapil Sibal’s tweet comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing it of "shamelessly" taking a U-turn on Kashmir and lending its voice for "Kashmir's azadi".

News18.com

Updated:October 30, 2017, 3:36 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kapil Sibal Desires 'Azadi from this Govt'; Adds Love Jihad to the List
File photo of senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal (Photo: Getty Images)
New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal waded into the ‘azadi’ debate on Monday, seeking freedom “from this government”.

In a tweet, the former Union minister said: “No 'Azadi' for Kashmir but desire 'Azadi' from this government: polarisation , bigotry, love-jihad , gau rakshaks. Let's begin in Gujarat.”

Sibal’s tweet comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing it of "shamelessly" taking a U-turn on Kashmir and lending its voice for "Kashmir's azadi".

Modi’s remarks were in response to senior Congress leader P Chidambaram’s pitch for greater autonomy for Jammu and Kashmir.




"All of a sudden, those who were in power till yesterday have taken a U-turn. Shamelessly, they are making a statement and are lending their voice for Kashmir's azadi," Modi said.

Without taking Chidambaram's name, the Prime Minister said, "I'm surprised that those who were in power at the Centre, those who were responsible for the country's internal security and national security (are saying this)."

The PM made the statement while addressing a public meeting in Congress-ruled Karnataka on Sunday. Later in the day, the PM tweeted that the Congress was “disconnected with people’s aspirations”.



Hitting back at Modi, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Monday that the BJP was “against the principle of democracy”.



In a series of tweets, the CM said the BJP was “day-dreaming” that Congressmen in the state would switch sides after Gujarat elections.

Related Stories

Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Demonetisation, GST Destroyed Economy, Says Rahul Gandhi

Demonetisation, GST Destroyed Economy, Says Rahul Gandhi

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES