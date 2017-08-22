Kapil Sibal's Double Role Over Triple Talaq May Embarrass Party

The Congress may have shied away from taking any clear line on the triple talaq issue, but some of the arguments made by senior leader and ace legal brain Kapil Sibal while arguing in favour of the practice may embarrass the party.Sibal represented the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) in the triple talaq case in the Supreme Court. In fact, he had equated the issue of triple talaq with the belief that Lord Rama was born in Ayodhya, arguing that these were matters of faith which cannot be put to test on grounds of constitutional morality.In fact, the Congress’ army of lawyer-leaders has put the grand old party on a spot many times.Earlier, Sibal had also defended Trinamool Congress in the Saradha Scam at a time when the Congress was stitching together an alliance with the Left Front ahead of West Bengal polls last year.Sibal had also extended his legal services to former BCCI president Anurag Thakur in the perjury case in the apex court. Thakur is also an active youth leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).His colleague and former law minister Salman Khurshid defended Tehelka founder and editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal, who is facing trial for sexually assaulting his junior colleague. Khurshid also put the Congress in a spot of bother when he appeared for self-styled godman Asaram Bapu, who is cooling his heels in jail on charges of sexual abuse and murder.Another senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi appeared for industrialist Naveen Jindal in coal scam.Singhvi also defended lottery operators in Kerala, defying the party state unit’s stand, when the Congress had put the then ruling Left Front government on a mat on the issue of undue favours to lottery operators. Eventually, he withdrew from the case after drawing flak for crossing the party line.