Karnataka BJP MLC Shares 50 Porn Images on Official WhatsApp Group

New Delhi: A BJP MLC from Karnataka allegedly posted nearly 50 pornographic photographs on a WhatsApp group meant to share information between government officers and media.

Belagavi MLC Mahantesh Kavatagimath shared the content on the ‘Belagavi Media Force’ WhatsApp group on Tuesday which includes several senior politicians, government officials and journalists.

Kavatangimath acknowledged the incident but said that it happened by mistake as his phone hanged.

“It happened while I was travelling by flight. I was switching off the phone when it hanged and the messages were forwarded by mistake, I guess. I apologise for the incident, it was not intentional. Why would I share porn in a group with journalists?” he said.

Kavatagimath said that the incident will not have political repercussions as it happened by mistake and he has already apologised for the incident.

The Congress has criticised the MLC. Party spokesperson Brijesh Kallapa said, “This is not the first time a BJP legislator has been in such a position. Previously also a BJP MLA was caught watching porn in the Assembly.”

There was an uproar in WhatsApp as soon as the images were shared, causing the administrator of the group to remove Kavatangimath from the group.