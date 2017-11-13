Karnataka Minister Caught on Camera Abusing Staff, BJP Calls Congress 'Serial Offenders'

A senior Karnataka minister is now in a centre of a controversy after a video of him abusing a member of his staff surfaced.The Opposition BJP accused the Congress of being 'serial offenders' when it comes to using abusive language.State social welfare minister H Anjaneya was caught on camera demanding from his staff why tea or coffee was not offered to the guests who had come to meet him.The incident happened on Sunday, at a government guest house at Koppal in north Karnataka, where he was to participate in a state-level convention of the Mochi community. He is heard saying, "Have we offered tea/ coffee, something? Where are those officers, why is tea not arranged? Call him, that son of a *****. "At the convention he was hosting former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar among other guests -- and he is said to have been angry that his staff had not been hospitable enough.Anjaneya is seen looking at the camera suddenly and getting a grip on himself -- later telling his subordinates to "ensure tea, coffee is arranged immediately" and stops short of more foul language.Opposition leaders from the BJP said this typical of Anjaneya's high-handedness, and indeed is seen among other Congress leaders as well. "He uses such abusive words but many Congress leaders in Karnataka have such uncouth attitudes," said BJP Spokesperson S Prakash.When questioned, Anjaneya brushed it off saying what he had said was in a fit of rage. "He's (the staffer who was at the receiving end of his foul language) on of our boys. I have already spoken to him and said sorry. It is resolved now, let's move on."