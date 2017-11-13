GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Karnataka Minister Caught on Camera Abusing Staff, BJP Calls Congress 'Serial Offenders'

Karnataka social welfare minister H Anjaneya was caught on camera demanding from his staff why tea or coffee was not offered to the guests who had come to meet him.

CNN-News18

Updated:November 13, 2017, 5:00 PM IST
Bengaluru: A senior Karnataka minister is now in a centre of a controversy after a video of him abusing a member of his staff surfaced.

The Opposition BJP accused the Congress of being 'serial offenders' when it comes to using abusive language.

State social welfare minister H Anjaneya was caught on camera demanding from his staff why tea or coffee was not offered to the guests who had come to meet him.

The incident happened on Sunday, at a government guest house at Koppal in north Karnataka, where he was to participate in a state-level convention of the Mochi community. He is heard saying, "Have we offered tea/ coffee, something? Where are those officers, why is tea not arranged? Call him, that son of a *****. "

At the convention he was hosting former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar among other guests -- and he is said to have been angry that his staff had not been hospitable enough.

Anjaneya is seen looking at the camera suddenly and getting a grip on himself -- later telling his subordinates to "ensure tea, coffee is arranged immediately" and stops short of more foul language.

Opposition leaders from the BJP said this typical of Anjaneya's high-handedness, and indeed is seen among other Congress leaders as well. "He uses such abusive words but many Congress leaders in Karnataka have such uncouth attitudes," said BJP Spokesperson S Prakash.

When questioned, Anjaneya brushed it off saying what he had said was in a fit of rage. "He's (the staffer who was at the receiving end of his foul language) on of our boys. I have already spoken to him and said sorry. It is resolved now, let's move on."
