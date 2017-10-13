Karnataka Minister Uses Expletive Against PM Modi, Kicks up Row

Karnataka minister R Roshan Baig was at the centre of a controversy on Friday for hurling an expletive at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, triggering an angry reaction from the BJP which demanded his resignation.Baig made the remark in his address to Congress workers of Pulikeshinagar assembly constituency, which has a large Tamil population, in the city three days ago.It stirred a huge controversy as the video clipping of his speech, delivered in Tamil, was aired by TV channels here on Friday."When Modi was voted to power as prime minister, his supporters said he is our son. But, now what has happened? He banned Rs 1000 note. Banned Rs 500 note. Now, these very same people are chiding him," he said and went on to use an expletive.Continuing further, Baig said "...it is not the Congressmen, but Gujaratis and Marwaris, who had supported BJP, who are saying this."The remarks of Baig, who is the urban development minister, drew flak from a furious BJP.State BJP President B S Yeddyurappa described the remark as "derogatory by all standards" and said it was an insult not only of the prime minister but 125 crore Indians.Chief Minister Siddaramaiah must not allow Baig to continue in the cabinet even for a moment and he must be immediately removed, Yeddyurappa said in a statement.Flaying Baig for using abusive language, state BJP incharge Muralidhar Rao said the Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, talk about parliamentary system, but use unparliamentary language."They don't know how to use good language. From Rahul Gandhi to Roshan Baig, why have they taken time to disown (the remarks). They talk about parliamentary system, but use unparliamentary language," he told reporters here.BJP's Lok Sabha member Shobha Karandlaje said Baig's remark was only a manifestation of the "Congress culture".She said Baig should apologise and the chief minister should drop him from the ministry.Former Prime Minister and JDS chief H D Deve Gowda said he disapproved of the expletive used by Baig."Whatever may be one's emotions...one should not cross the limits...one should speak about issues and mind the language used," he said.