Karti Chidambaram Cries 'Political Vendetta' After CBI Raid at His Residence

New Delhi: Karti Chidambaram, son of former Union Minister P Chidambaram, has termed Tuesday's CBI raids as political vendetta.

“This is political vendetta. The government and CBI have no evidence against me or my father. They are targeting us because my father is writing against the government,” said Karti, after the raids at his residence in Chennai.

“I am ready for a probe. This entire incident has nothing to do with INX media,” added Karti.

In an official statement, the CBI said that it was conducting raids in 14 places across the country in connection with the criminal misconduct in grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval by INX media.

The raid at the Chidambaram household took place after an FIR was registered against Karti over the FIPB approvals for INX media— then owned by Peter Mukerjea and his wife Indrani— in 2007-2008. The agency has registered the case against INX Media through its director Indrani Mukerjea, Peter Mukerjea, Karti Chidambaram, Chess Management Services (a company of Karti), Advantage Strategic Consulting Limited through its Director Padma Vishwanathan.

In response to the raids, P Chidambaram issued a written statement, wherein he said, “The government, by using CBI and other agencies, is targeting my son and his friends. Government’s aim is to silence my voice and stop me from writing, as it has tried to do in the cases of leaders of Opposition parties, journalists, columnists, NGOs and civil society organizations I shall continue to speak and write.”

The Congress leader said every case in FIPB was processed according to the law. “FIPB approval is granted in hundreds of cases. The five secretaries who constitute the FIPB, the officials of the FIPB Secretariat and the competent authority in each case are the public officials. There is no allegation against any of them. There is no allegation against me. Approval or refusal to a case was in accordance with the recommendations of the FIBP.”