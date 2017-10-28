Kashmir Interlocutor Will Talk to All Who Come Forward, Including Hurriyat: Ram Madhav

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kashmir in-charge Ram Madhav has said the recently-appointed government of India's interlocutor in Kashmir will talk to all stakeholders who are willing to come forward.In an exclusive interview with CNN-News18, Madhav said, "If Hurriyat wants to come forward and talk to the interlocutor, I am sure he will be open to that."Responding to the opposition charges, Madhav said there was no U-turn in Narendra Modi government's Kashmir policy. "We have been consistent. Tackling Kashmir insurgency calls for a multi-prong approach. So different activities will be taken up simultaneously. And one of them is to tackle the terrorists through strong military action," he said.BJP's national general secretary said the government will continue to take tough action against those indulging in anti-India activities."Whoever is indulging in anti-national activities... whether in the form of terrorism or promoting it or supporting it will continue to face the heat."He blamed erstwhile Congress governments for Kashmir turmoil.Read the full interview hereAs the Modi government begins another attempt to tackle the Kashmir issue with the appointment of an interlocutor, it faces criticism of a failed policy. With me is BJP in charge of Kashmir and north-east, Ram Madhav, who was involved in drafting of the government’s policy in Kashmir. The situation in the Valley remains fragile. Why appoint an interlocutor?Firstly, things are no more fragile. Things have gradually settled down. Normal political activity has also started. The government of the day, BJP and PDP, is now focusing more and more on development. Now why a special representative has been appointed to talk to different groups in the state - you see the home minister has made it clear that the government’s doors are open for groups that want to talk.It also should be understood that it cannot be done by the home minister or somebody at that level. So we decided that Dineshwar Sharma will be the government’s representative to talk to different groups and talking is never an option we shut down.You are talking about a sustained dialogue at a time when the security forces have an upper hand in the Valley. Is this an acknowledgement that your muscular approach in the Valley has failed?I won't call it a muscular approach. I will only say that tackling the Kashmir insurgency problem and terrorism problem calls for a multi-pronged approach. So different activities will be taken up simultaneously. One of them is to tackle terrorism through strong military action.What is the brief of Dineshwar Sharma? Does it also include talking to the Hurriyat?The home minister has announced that the interlocutor will be talking to all the stakeholders who are willing to come forward for a dialogue. If Hurriyat wants to come forward and talk to him, I am sure he will be open to that.But is this not a complete shift from your approach to Hurriyat leadership in the past. Let’s not forget there is an investigation that is underway?Whoever indulges in anti-national activities in the Valley - whether in the form of indulging in terrorism or in the form of promoting it, sponsoring it, supporting it - will be caught. That will continue. But if somebody wants to come and talk to the central government, they can talk to the representative.So is this an acknowledgement that the solution to the Kashmir problem is through dialogue?As I said, the Kashmir problem requires a multi-pronged approach. You will talk to sections that are ready to engage with you but you will deal with sections in an appropriate manner that are out to indulge in terror.How is it different from the UPA’s approach?It is very different. Some people say we have taken a U-turn. This is not a U-turn. The different activities that are being run in the state to tackle the situation on the ground will continue. But we will also have one window open for those who want to talk to the government of India.But the opposition says, and I am quoting Ghulam Nabi Azad, that “the government is doing it at the fag-end of its tenure.” That this approach is only for publicity and you really do not have a Kashmir policy. How do you look at this criticism?They (UPA) had a great Kashmir policy, which landed the state in such a big turmoil and complete mess. This is the result of the so-called Kashmir policy of the Congress government. Today in power, we are putting a different approach in tackling the problem and we are sure that at the end of the day, we will have an amicable solution.Ghulam Nabi Azad has also said that in the last three-and-half years, there seems to be some confusion and hundreds of lives of civilians as well as security forces could have been saved if there was no confusion.No, in the last three-and-half years the policy has been absolutely consistent. If Azad is talking about losing people, let me remind him when he was the chief minister, we lost crores of people. When he handed over the power to his alliance partners, hundreds of people were killed in Amarnath. So let him not lecture about losing people. Under their government, the loss of life was maximum. Loss of lives of innocent people.Under this government, yes there are people dying, but those who are dying are terrorists. And if Azad's sympathy lies with terrorists, I can't help. We are trying our best to ensure minimum civilian casualties.The fact is there similar outreach has been tried several times in the past as well. Rajiv Gandhi did it, Vajpayee did it and UPA government did it as well. How will this outreach be different from the past?Let us see. As I said, it is part of a multi-pronged approach to the Kashmir issue. I hope that good sense prevails across the section that is behaving in a manner not conducive for the well-being of the state. It is better that all of them have better engagement with the central or state government. I hope this will lead to a good understanding between groups.There has been a lot of criticism over the choice of interlocutor. Why did you choose a former IB chief and a former cop, and not somebody from the civil society?First of all, I haven't seen any major criticism from the Valley. People sitting in Delhi, leaders of a certain political party are responsible for the sad situation in the Valley. They are making all sorts of noises in Delhi. In the valley, there is hope that there is a window to talk to the government. There has been good reception from the Valley. There is no criticism. Those who are criticising are doing it for political reasons.What is the profile of the person? He is the former cop?That decision was taken by the honourable prime minister and home minister after due consultations. If a competent person is available, then why not.A section of Kashmir experts say this that to find a long-term solution to the Kashmir issue, you have to talk to Pakistan. As you have taken the firsts step of appointing an interlocutor in the Valley, is talking to Pakistan also an option open to the government?There are too many Kashmir experts in Delhi. Which one are you talking about I do not know. But yes, we will talk to Pakistan about Kashmir. There is a resolution of the Indian parliament that we have to talk to them about PoK.If those experts mean that we have to talk about PoK, then we have no problem. Otherwise, the Kashmir issue is an internal matter for our government. We will talk to the people of the state, to different groups of the state. No outside power has any locus standi on that.Now that dialogue is being attempted here, do you think AFSPA (Armed Forces Special Powers Act) can be reviewed as well?These are two different issues. There is a process of review that happens on a regular basis. But these are two things that have no link. AFSPA is needed there and that's why it is there.There is a narrative on the ground and I am quoting the J&K DGP where he said that mainstream parties in the Valley do not talk about India or tell people how it benefits them to be a part of India. How do you look at this comment? Don’t you think that mainstream political parties, including the PDP, should be drilling that point so that they should look at India as their country?Honestly, I have not seen the statement. But I heard about it. As far as I know, mainstream political parties, PDP or National Conference, have always been in alliance with a national party. Whether it is congress earlier or the BJP now. So, probably his intention was that there should be more talk about integration and Indian-ness. We should take it in a good spirit. We are all working together under the Indian constitution.Does the brief to the interlocutor also include talking to the Hurriyat leadership?The interlocutor is open to talking to all the sections of KashmirI society. Now whether Hurriyat is willing to talk is a question you have to ask them.But in the past, the government of India and the BJP have signaled the intention that you do not want to engage with Hurriyat.The home minister has always said that he is open to talking to anybody. But Hurriyat and other groups were not ready to engage with government. Why only the government, opposition leaders and communist party leaders went and knocked at the doors of Hurriyat leadership but they refused to open the doors. That was their policy. We have consistently said if you want to talk, you can talk. Today we are formally appointing a representative. Let us wait for them to respond.Are you looking at some sort of timeline to get the Hurriyat at the table, maybe the next few weeks or months?We have appointed a representative to engage with the groups. It cannot go on eternally. At some point we will have to assess the results. While I wouldn't say any specific timeline, this cannot be an unending process. Dialogue has to start and end somewhere.The BJP, for the first time, will hold its state executive in Srinagar. You've held it in Jammu in the past, but never Srinagar. The yuva morcha of your party has also aggressively campaigned in the Valley.The BJP has a considerable presence in the Valley. I don’t call it a very strong presence but we have got our units in all districts. We have a couple of MLC's and we have active karyakarta groups. So we have held many programs in the past, not only at the time of election but otherwise too. It's true that slowly the party's influence is growing in the Valley and that's why it has decided to hold the executive meet in Srinagar.