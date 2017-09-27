Kejriwal Govt to Regularise All Guest Teachers; 15,000 Made Permanent, 35,000 to Be on Rotation

: In a move that is likely to have ripple effect across the country, the Delhi government has decided to 'regularise' all guest teachers in Delhi schools, with 15,000 teachers already elevated to the 'permanent' status.Addressing the press, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said there were 50,000 guest teachers in Delhi out of which 17,000 had passed the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). As many as 15,000 of these teachers, who fulfilled all criteria, have been made permanent.The remaining 35,000 will be working on a rotation basis and "will stand a chance for permanent status once they clear the exams," Sisodia added. The Delhi Cabinet met on Wednesday morning and passed the Bill. The state Assembly will meet on October 4 to clear the Bill.Sisodia said "attempts were made to derail the efforts" but this decision has been taken after following all due process. He said Delhi's education reforms are being praised everywhere.The Delhi government is also in the process of hiring 9,000 additional teachers. The government stated that its first move was "to stop the ritual of replacing guest teachers every year."