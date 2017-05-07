Kejriwal Took Rs 2 Cr from Satyendar Jain, Got Rs 50-cr Land Deal Fixed: Kapil Mishra

New Delhi: Sacked Aam Aadmi Party minister Kapil Mishra on Sunday accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of taking Rs 2 crore “illegal cash” from city Health Minister Satyendar Jain, triggering opposition calls for the CM’s resignation.

Addressing reporters after offering prayers at Rajghat, Mishra said he saw the exchange take place at Kejriwal’s official residence on Friday.

"I kept quiet all this while as I had complete faith in Arvind Kejriwal. The day before yesterday, I saw Jain giving Rs 2 crore in cash to Kejriwal. After having seen Jain hand over such a big amount to him, I had to speak out. I have handed over the details to Lt Governor Anil Baijal," Mishra said. "When I approached the CM, he said 'these things happen in politics'. But I couldn't stay silent any longer."

"I am also ready to make a statement before the CBI or the Anti-Corruption Bureau if required," he added.

Mishra further alleged that Jain told him that he "settled land deals worth Rs 50 crore for Kejriwal's relative".

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who had claimed that Mishra was sacked over his handling of the water crisis, said the allegations did not merit a response. "He has been sacked due to poor performance… The allegations are so absurd and there are no facts," he said.

Mishra's surprise sacking had come days after he sided with senior party leader Kumar Vishwas who has been at loggerheads with the party leadership. Hours after Mishra was removed from the Cabinet, Vishwas had tweeted suggesting that he was prepared to slug it out.

"I wish to assure the country and volunteers that we will continue to raise voice against corruption within and outside, irrespective of the consequences. Bharat Mata ki Jai," he had tweeted.

Earlier on Sunday, as Mishra went to meet the L-G at Raj Niwas, the top leadership of poll-battered AAP remained huddled at Kejriwal's residence. Vishwas, who was also present, left a little before Mishra made the allegations to reporters at Rajghat.

Later, however, Vishwas came out in support of Kejriwal, saying Mishra’s allegations were “unimaginable”. “I have known Arvind for 12 years now. Even his worst enemy won’t think he is corrupt,” Vishwas told reporters and hit out at Mishra for “making a public spectacle”.

Soon after the move, Mishra had claimed he would "expose" the involvement of certain AAP leaders in an alleged scam on Sunday. In a cryptic tweet, he had said, he saw “HIM taking illegal cash”.

i have witnessed HIM taking illegal cash.. have shared all details with Lt. Gov.

चुप रहना असंभव था। कुर्सी क्या प्राण भी जाये तो जाए — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishraAAP) May 7, 2017

AAP MLA Rajesh Rishi, who had spoken out in Vishwas’s support, said, “The whole AAP stands against corruption. If these allegations are true, we will go against our national convener.”

The allegations triggered demands of Kejriwal’s resignation, with Congress leader Ajay Maken saying the party would start a signature campaign. “The ACB and the CBI should file an FIR immediately. The planks that AAP came to power on fall flat now.”

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said it was a “black day” for Delhi. “This is not an allegation. But the statement of a witness. We applaud Mishra for speaking out,” he said. BJP leader RP Singh said Kejriwal should should quit immediately.