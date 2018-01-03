Kejriwal's 'Aam Aadmi' RS Nominee Declared Assets Worth Rs 164 Crore in 2013

The Political Affairs Committee of the Aam Aadmi Party has today confirmed the names of Sanjay Singh, Sushil Gupta and ND Gupta as the party’s nominees for Rajya Sabha.However for Sushil Gupta, who had contested the last assembly elections on a Congress ticket, claims to have come from a humble background. But his 2013 election affidavit shows a ‘tale of riches to rags.’The affidavit shows that though his individual cash in hand hovered close to 30 crores, he had stated several bank deposits in his and his wife’s name. He had made investments in equity shares in companies like Overseas Fashion Exports Ltd to the tune of Rupees two crore and fourteen lakhs. He had other equity share investments ranging from a lakh to a few thousands.He also owns land worth crores which were valued at Rs 50,000000, Rs 14,00,0000, Rs 13,16,5002, Rs 82, 01,050 and Rs 85,00,000 among many others. The total worth of land he owns is at Rupees 41.7 crores.Sushil Gupta, a law graduate, in this 2013 affidavit had also stated that his total income was Rupees 1.7 lakhs but his total assets are staggering Rs 1,64,44,79,512.Both N D Gupta and Sushil Gupta are relatively unknown and certainly not ‘people of eminence’ or of the stature of say a Raghuram Rajan or former Chief Justice of India T S Thakur, who the party had approached but were turned down.Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced his name on Wednesday. He said, "We wanted three big names who gave contributed to the nation. Sushil Gupta has worked for education and health in Delhi and Haryana. He has charitable schools in 14 districts of Delhi and Haryana."The party has seen a lot of churning in the recent times with many members from within the party fancying their chances, with Kumar Vishwas being the most vocal and rebellious about his claim.