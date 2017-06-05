Kerala CM writes to PM Modi, expressing concern over safety of Indians in Qatar

New Delhi: With the diplomatic rift between Qatar and other Arab countries increasing rapidly, the Chief Minister of Kerala on Monday wrote to the Prime Minister expressing concern over the safety of Kerala citizens working in the Middle East.

In the letter, Pinarayi Vijayan expressed ‘deep concern’ for the safety of 6.5 lakh Indians living in Qatar of which, he said, more than half belonged to Kerala.

Vijayan began the letter to Narendra Modi by saying that he wrote ‘in the context of the developing geo-political situation in the Middle East today. As you are aware millions of Indians are working in countries in the Middle East and therefore the geo-political developments in the region has raised deep concerns among the people in the state since each family has at least one family member or a relative in the region,’

He went on to add that of the six and a half lakh Indians working in the Middle East, ‘three lakh people hail from Kerala, and I bring to your attention our concern regarding their safety and future of their employment and their engagement in Qatar.’

Vijayan went on to state that he understood the diplomatic ‘complexities’ involved but expressed hope that the ‘Union Government will come out with the most appropriate diplomatic and geo-political stance in this regard taking into consideration all aspects and put in place a robust mechanism for addressing all the concerns.’

On Monday, the biggest countries in Middle East, including Egypt, UAE, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, severed their ties officially with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism. They have accused Qatar of covertly supporting Muslim brotherhood and the agenda of Iran.

The Gulf states have given visitors from Qatar two weeks to pack up and leave their countries. Emirates, based in Dubai, has announced suspension of all flights to and from Doha from Tuesday morning until further notice, just as has been done by Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways.