Kerala Congress MLA M Vincent Gets Bail in Rape Case

: Kerala Congress MLA M Vincent, arrested on charges of stalking and raping a woman, was on Thursday granted bail by a sessions court in Thiruvananthapuram. Vincent was arrested on Jully 22 after a 51-year-old woman accused him of raping her twice, and then, intimidating her.The court has asked him not to go to the wards where the lady resides and works. The counsel representing Vincent argued that days on which the lady accused the MLA of raping her, he was participating in various stage programmes.The counsel submitted the call records, showing it was the lady who had made several calls to the MLA. He said that the lady was undergoing treatment for anxiety and depression since 1998.The case saw the light of the day after the lady tried to commit suicide on July 19. Her husband's statement was initially recorded when she was in the ICU.Police registered a case of rape after recording lady's statement.MLA Vincent had said that it was a political conspiracy, and his arrest came due to the pressure from the chief minister's office. The Congress leaders had also come out in support of the MLA stating that this was a politically motivated case.