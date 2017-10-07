Kerala CPI(M) Accuses BJP-RSS of Raising Provocative Slogans Against Jayarajan

Controversy surrounding BJP’s Janraksha Yatra in Kerala refuses to subside even days after BJP President Amit Shah abandoned it midway. Now, the Kannur unit of CPI(M) has lodged a complaint against BJP leader V Muraleedharan for raising provocative slogans against P Jayarajan during the rally.In a Facebook live video put up by Muraleedharan, BJP-RSS workers can be heard shouting “one handed Jayarajan, we will take your other hand too”, referring to the CPI(M) Kannur district secretary’s right hand, which was injured after he was allegedly attacked by BJP-RSS workers.The video, which is now doing the rounds on social media, was recorded during the October 3 Janraksha Yatra at Koothuparambu in Kannur.The complaint says the video was put up with the intention of creating trouble and disrupting peace. The complaint has specifically mentioned that slogans were raised against Jayarajan.The Janraksha Yatra led by BJP state president Kummanam Rajashekaran, began on October 3 at Kannur, with national president Amit Shah joining in.Along with Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took part in the rally and raised slogans against "red and Jihadi terror".The entire event was marred with controversies as Adityanath raised the issue of healthcare facilities in Kerala and that the state should learn from UP. This invited a sharp retort from Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.Lashing out at Adityanath’s hospital comment, the chief minister said, “Adityanath came here and said that there are more child deaths in Kerala than UP. People find the claim amusing. Earlier, our infant mortality rate was 12 and now it's 10. He should now say what the percentage in his state is."Vijayan criticized both Adityanath and Shah saying, “You are people who think of Nathuram Godse as god and Kerala has no peace lessons to learn from you.”“You have raised questions on the self-respect of Kerala. You should first understand this land. You cannot scare Kerala with your weapons and cash. If you are raising a challenge, this land is ready to face it. Please remember that.”