Kerala Hindu Group Leader Accuses Congress of Gauri Lankesh's Murder

: Kerala Hindu Aikyavedi state president K P Sasikala on Sunday accused the ruling Congress in Karnataka of orchestrating journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh's murder for electoral gains.She said that the party knew it was going to fare badly in the upcoming elections, and hence, the murderUrging secular writers to perform "mruthonjaya home" (a ritual to guard oneself against death), Sasikala said that Congress party needed Gauri's murder and the same fate might await others, too. "Go to one of the Lord Shaiva temples, or else, you will also meet the same fate," she said.“The RSS keeps growing even as rivals oppose it. It did not have to commit such a murder. Hence I tell the secular writers."The leader, famous for her inflammatory speeches, also said that others (writers etc.) should be careful because nobody knows what level somebody might stoop to for votes.Congress leader V D Satheeshan filed a complaint against the organization's leader with the state DGP, stating that Sasikala's speech was provocative and aimed at creating disturbance among people. The Congress leader also named another leader R S Babu who, Satheeshan claimed, threatened him that he will perform his 16-day puja in a speech.The leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Ramesh Chennithala urged the government to book Sasikala for her controversial speech under non-bailable sections of IPC.