The judicial commission report on the solar scam, which rocked the previous Congress-led UDF regime led by Oommen Chandy, and has indicted Chandy along with his personal staff for helping Team Solar company Saritha and his company in cheating their customers. The report was tabled by the Kerala Government in the state assembly on Thursday.The report further states that the then home minister T Radhakrishnan “made all efforts to ensure that Oommen Chandy was extricated from criminal liability with help from police officer.”Power minister Arayadan Mohammad too is mentioned in the report as having assisted the solar company run by Saritha and her partner Biju Radhakrishnan.The government on October 11 decided to initiate vigilance and SIT probe against Chandy, two of his cabinet colleagues and some other United Democratic Front (UDF) leaders. It was also decided to register criminal cases against politicians named by prime accused Saritha S Nair over her alleged sexual exploitation.The judicial commission has recommended consideration on applicability of Prevention of Corruption Act and further inquiry by a competent authority to uphold the discipline of police force. The commission was appointed by the previous Chandy government after allegations surfaced about duping of several people of crores of rupees by prime accused Saritha and Biju who offered them solar panel solutions.Justice G Sivarajan had submitted his report to the government on September 26, four years after the previous UDF government constituted the commission when charges surfaced about duping of several persons of crores of rupees by Saritha S Nair and Biju Radhakrishnan by offering solar panel solutions. Though Chandy sought a copy of the report to know of the Commission's 'facts and findings', it was not provided by the government, which said it has to be tabled in the house first.The special investigation team, the commission suggested, strained much by dubious method to extricate Oommen Chandy from criminal liability and did not probe the involvement of other minister, government officials, central ministers, MLAs or police officials. The commission, set up in October 2013, had held 353 sittings, examined 214 witnesses and 972 documents.