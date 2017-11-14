Kerala Transport Minister Thomas Chandy Likely to Resign Soon, Say Sources

Transport minister Thomas Chandy is likely to quit from the Kerala cabinet soon after facing fire from all quarters for his alleged involvement in a land encroachment case, sources said.The minister has moved Kerala High Court over the matter. The HC had some sharp words for Chandy and asked him how a minister file a petition against the government. The court said the case should have been filed by the Chief Secretary.“In a cabinet that has collective responsibility, without taking the Chief Minister into confidence approaching against a district collector's report is a classic case of disqualification… Are you saying that the court should protect you?” the HC saidThe court will hear the matter again around 1.45pm on Tuesday.Earlier, Kerala Advocate General, C P Sudhakara Prasad, told the state government that the district collector's report on alleged encroachment of land by Chandy is legally binding and its findings cannot be ignored.While CPI(M)’s alliance partner NCP has thrown its weight behind its minister, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has played a waiting game till now.But the chorus within Vijayan’s party for Chandy’s resignation has now reached its peak and CPI(M) members said they would settle for nothing short than the minister's resignation.“LDF and this government have a zero-tolerance approach towards corruption. That has been our stand from the beginning. Two ministers resigned when allegations were made against them. The same should be done in the case of Thomas Chandy,” said a senior party leader.The allegations against Chandy are that portions of Marthandam Lake in Alappuzha were levelled for the construction of his Lake Palace resort and paddy fields leading to the resort were filled in to construct a road. He is also accused of encroaching upon backwaters for constructing parking space.A probe report submitted by district collector TV Anupama had confirmed the allegations to be prima facie true, but instead of taking action, the Vijayan government decided to send the report for further legal opinion.Political analysts said that the delay in taking action is affecting the image of the left government as well as the CM.Vijayan had assumed the moral high ground when his close aide and sports and industries minister, EP Jayarajan, was forced to resign as minister over charges of nepotism in key appointments in state public sector enterprises.Chandy’s predecessor, AK Saseendran, also had to resign after allegations of misconduct with a woman surfaced against him.