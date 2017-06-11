Khaplang Was Willing to Have a Dialogue With Centre: Liezietsu

Kohima: Nagaland Chief Minister Shurhozelie Liezietsu has said NSCN(K) chairman S S Khaplang had passed away before the protracted Naga political problem could be taken forward to its logical conclusion.

"It was encouraging to learn that Khaplang had, a few months back, conveyed his willingness to have a dialogue with the Centre provided issues of substance were discussed," Liezietsu said.

However, the Naga leader died before things could be taken forward to their logical conclusion, he said. After NSCN(K) abrogated ceasefire with the Government of India in 2015, Nagaland government in consultation with the Centre had been sending delegations to meet the NSCN(K) leadership in Myanmar to convince the rebel outfit to re-enter the peace process and to find an early solution to the Naga political problem, Liezietsu said.

Khaplang died following a cardiac arrest at Takka in Myanmar on the night of June 9.

"It is tragic that an important Naga leader like Khaplang expired considering the fact that the protracted Naga political problem is on the verge of being resolved, and the need for all different Naga political groups to come together to air our views and aspirations to the Government of India in one voice is absolutely imperative," Liezietsu had said in his condolence message.

The Chief Minister also urged the Nagas to "resolve and dedicate" themselves to work with renewed vigour and determination to find a solution to the Naga political problem, which is "honourable and acceptable to all stakeholders".