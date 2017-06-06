Kolkata Police Lodge Complaint Against VHP's Sourish Mukherjee for ‘Objectionable Comments'

Kolkata: The Kolkata police have lodged a complaint against Sourish Mukherjee - media-in-charge of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) in West Bengal – allegedly for making frequent ‘objectionable comments’ in the recent past.

Sourish was under the scanner after a complaint was lodged by a senior Trinamool Congress leader. He alleged that during a Ram Navami procession, Sourish – through social media using his cell phone - claimed that a crude bomb was thrown at them from a mosque in Kolkata.

His allegation invited severe criticism from the Muslim community and on June 4, he was summoned by sub-inspector S.K. Bose of Cyber Crime department for questioning.

The officers confiscated his cell phone and reportedly examined his messages/social media posts to ascertain if he had indulged in any religious hatred.

“In exercise of the powers conferred under sub-section (1) of section 41A of Cr.P.C., I hereby inform you that during the investigation of FIR No. 97 dated 30.05.2017 u/s 120B/153A/465/505 (1) (b)/505 (2) IPC, 1860 registered at Shyampukur Police Station, Kolkata Police, it is revealed that there are reasonable grounds to question you (Sourish) to ascertain facts and circumstances from you. Hence, you are requested to appear at Cyber Police Station on June 3,” the letter issued to Sourish reads.

Speaking to News18, international joint general secretary of VHP Surendra Jain, said, “Mamata Banerjee government is unnecessary harassing our activists in Bengal. This is vindictive politics by the Bengal government and we are going to fight it legally.”

He said, “Sourish is innocent and he was summoned because we have intensified our activities in Bengal. Now, it is almost certain that Mamata ji is indulging in appeasement politics. She is busy keeping a section of people happy in Bengal. We are not going to tolerate this and I am sure he will be proven innocent by the law.”

A senior police officer said, “We have enough proof against him of instigating a particular community. Some of his posts are highly objectionable and may cause communal disharmony in the city.”