After Crude Bomb Attack on RSS, CPM Office Burnt Down in Kerala

Kozhikode: Hours after four RSS workers were injured on Thursday following a crude bomb attack in Nadapuram district, a CPM office was burnt down in Kozhikode district of Kerala.

The office door was broken and the structure was set on fire, police said adding that they suspect BJP-RSS activists behind the attack.

In a separate incident, a DYFI worker was stabbed in Palakkad district and is hospitalised, police added.

Earlier, two workers suffered injuries to the abdomen and legs and have been admitted to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital (KMCH), after a bomb was hurled at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh office around 8.30 PM, police said.

Two of the other injured have been taken to a private hospital here, police added.

Investigations are underway to ascertain the motive behind the attacks.

The attacks escalated after an RSS functionary in Madhya Pradesh announced a Rs one crore bounty for beheading Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Kundan Chandravat, 'Sah Prachar Pramukh' of RSS in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, announced the reward to avenge the killing of its workers in Kerala, allegedly by CPI-M workers.

#BREAKING -- An activist of CPM Youth Wing stabbed in Palakkad, Kerala; Police suspect BJP workers involved | @Neethureghu with details pic.twitter.com/Y1LWL0xgIH — News18 (@CNNnews18) March 3, 2017

"The Kerala Chief Minister is killing our RSS workers who want to take this country forward. I will pay Rs one crore to anyone who beheads him even if I have to sell my house," Chandravat was seen saying in a video, which has gone viral.

The RSS, however, distanced itself from Chandravat's remarks.