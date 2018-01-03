'Dear Arvind, Accept My Martyrdom, But Don't Play With My Body': Kumar Vishwas on AAP's RS Nominees
The Political Affairs Committee of Aam Aadmi Party, the party’s highest decision-making body, on Wednesday confirmed the names of Sanjay Singh, Sushil Gupta and ND Gupta as the party’s nominees for Rajya Sabha.
File photo of Kumar Vishwas (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: The fissures within the Aam Aadmi Party were out in the open on Wednesday when AAP leader Kumar Vishwas lashed out at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the selection of candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections.
“A year-and-a-half ago in a meeting, Kejriwal smiled at me and said, we will hit you politically but ensure that you do not attain martyrdom. My only request is accept my martyrdom, and there is one rule for the martyrs, which is do not play with the dead body,” Vishwas said.
CNN-News18 had reported on Tuesday that AAP has finalised the names of Sanjay Singh, a member of its Political Affairs Committee, Sushil Gupta, a businessman-cum-social worker, and N D Gupta, a chartered accountant for its Rajya Sabha seats.
Vishwas and Ashutosh were among the host of senior leaders vying for the nomination.
Thanking his supporters Vishwas said, “I was punished for speaking the truth, and I also know that it is very difficult to stay in the party if we have disagreements with you (Kejriwal).”
“Everyone has to fight their own battles, whether it is Ram or Gautam Buddha,” he added.
| Edited by: Puja Menon
